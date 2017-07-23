A celebration of simplicity: An exploration of the Italian, via the Maratona Dles Dolomiti and Veloforte

We are bombarded by multiple messaging, impossible to ignore and impossible to reisist, at the control of our fingertips via twitter, facebook, and Instagram. We have watches controlling our fridges and tracking our movements

We can analyse our speed, cadence, heartrate and power output (yet ironically, not enjoyment) for any given second of a bike ride.

In the face of this, Italian culture remains staunchly simple and rooted in the honest basics. Through the ages, Italians have been known for a celebrating simplicity. They keep things simple, but do it oh-so well.

Keeping it real: Italian Ideologies

For the Italians, less is more, but that ‘less’ is done with huge attention to quality and experience. Whether it be the marriage of fresh and local tomatoes, basil, and garlic, expertly roasted coffee beans and a meticulously calibrated espresso machine, or the finest wools married with a lovingly designed jersey, Italian culture is one of perfectionism. Perfectionism, done simply.

The most apparent example of the Italian ethos is in the kitchen. Pasta sauces and pizza toppings are prepared from the most streamlined selection of ingredients – you’ll find no barbecue chicken toppings here – but that produce is the very best, from local, fresh produce that buying departments of supermarkets can only dream of. Chef and Italian food expert Mario Bartali captured the essence of Italian cuisine perfectly when he said that ‘Food, like most things, is best when left to its own simple beauty.’

This belief also spans into the cycling culture. Marco Paniani – Il Pirata – one of the most loved and tragic of Italian cycling legends, famously said of the heart rate monitor, that “I can think of no device which has done more to remove the poetry from our sport“. Pantani rode based on the feelings in his legs, not the numbers on a computer.

In a similar way, Vincenzo Nibali, the multiple grand tour and monument winner, races on verve and instinct – a far cry from the UK model of power-meter based pacing and attritional riding. ‘The shark of messsina’ is famed for his heartfelt, instinctual racing, particularly his ruthless yet poetic grace when descending mountain passes. Watching Nibali descend is an experience of fear and awe, an observation of a man so at one with his bike and so aware of his senses that defies belief for even the most experienced amateur. Take, for example, his bunny hop over a wet patch on the descent of the Stelvio at the 2017 Giro…. Something that he performed at around 80kph, with a hairpin looming ever closer. Fearless, effortless, as though he were stepping over a puddle on his way to the coffee shop.

And it’s not just those who make cycling a living that display this emotional connection to their bike; it expands throughout the tifosi. This love for riding seems to stem from the environs in which they find themselves. Italy is one of the most stunning countries in the world, from the dusty planes of Sienna, to the limestone drama of the Dolomites, the verdant coastlines of the Amalfi, or the whitewashed rocks of Puglia. Indeed, the Giro D’Italia brands itself ‘the toughest race in the most beautiful place’ in the world. It is hardly surprising, then, that the 100th edition of the Giro D’italia, held this year, was race director Mario Vegni states was based on a route that was purposely designed to ‘showcase the natural and historic places of Italy’. The Giro route, perhaps unlike other word tour races, never has been based on pleasing corporate interest or seeking revenue, but on venerating stories and landscapes: the simple, timeless things.

Amur and the Maratona Dles Dolomiti – it’s more than a bike ride

The Maratona Dles Dolomiti is the epitome of Italian cycling culture and the ethos behind it.

The annual single day Gran Fondo, held over the same route every year, is the Italian answer to the French Marmotte or Spanish Quebrantahuesos. 9,000 riders take on a stunning route, over the most beautiful and most challenging passes in the Dolomites. Of these, around half take on the longer route taking in 138km of the most stunning roads in Europe, climbing eight passes on the way. In 2017, the 31st edition of the sportive drew 33,500 entrants to the ballot – just showing how popular the event is. Notably, around half of the successful entrants are Italian – no better a symbol of the Italian love of this very Italian ride.

There’s a unique beauty to the Maratona that separates it from other Gran Fondos. It is as much a carnival and celebration as a bike ride. The love shown by the hosting region of Corvara for the event and all those that come to ride in it is staggering; for the whole week prior to the Maratona, the area hosts something approaching a festival of cycling, with roads closed to traffic on certain days, towns bedecked with bunting and painted bicycles, and riders welcomed with open arms. At feed stations, riders are provided with locally produced meats and cheeses, and cakes and strudels have been freshly produced by local bakeries. Locals line the passes and cheer on weary riders, and local bands make the passes their stage, performing through the day and inspiring entrant to greater feats. The event becomes more than just a silly bike race, it transforms into a celebration of everything that the Dolomites is so good at. Just as the Maratona embraces the Dolomites, Corvara embraces the Maratona.

For the Maratona organisers, cycling, and the event as a whole, is a simple and pure experience, and one akin to the strongest and most fundamental emotion we can experience – love. The team behind the event, much like the organisers of the Giro D’Italia, decided to theme the race for 2017. and ‘Amur’ – love – was chosen. Michil Costa, president of the Organising Committee of the Maratona, stated in the riders’ booklet that ‘Love is like riding a bike…. Without love, we would not be able to take on the hills, descents and hairpin turns along the roads of the Dolomites. When up on the hilltop, facing the horizon, love reveals itself in all its wonder… it is at this point from the peak of effort, that one reaches the pinnacle of joy’.

This bike ride is an exploration of the amazing area in which the residents of the Dolomiti live, and the clulture that they know is so wonderful. The Maratona has not been created or adapted to be ‘the hardest / fastest / highest / most tear-inducing’ ride in the Gran Fondo calendar (althogh, the eight mountain passes over 138km make it that almost by accident). There are no King Of The Mountain Strava challenges, convoluted team prizes, or other unnecessary paraphernalia; just a celebration of what’s there,

The Maratona’s organisers know they’re onto a good thing – a route so beautiful it will never be forgotten, and a community that embraces that, and those that want to experience it. The Maratona is designed to celebrate the simple and wonderful act of pedalling, in one of the most stunning settings in the world.

Veloforte; perfection in simplicity, power in simplicity.

Veloforte sports nutrition was created by a couple of Italian origin, and based on an ancient Italian recipe – that of Panforte, a fortifier used by the Romans and Crusaders (read more on this here). Just like the blend of basil, garlic and fresh tomatoes in the finest pasta sauces, or perfectly cured ham and locally farmed mushrooms on a pizza base, Veloforte is the simple stuff, done properly. Marc Giusti, the founder of the brand, is passionate about the provenance of his ingredient and the simplicity of the recipe. All of the bars are based around some of the most basic ingredients, those that we have been foraging and hoarding for centuries gone by; nuts, fruits and natural sugars.

And it’s not been overcomplicated and over-researched. There’s no claims that the bars will improve your vo2 max by 500 watts, your time to exhaustion by four hours, and your recovery speed tenfold. There’s no discussions of glucose to fructose ratios, carbohydrate to protein balances and the newest maltodextrinamalaysesupermolecules. The recipe that informs a veloforte bar – the panforte that filled the bellies and muscles of the Roman armies and the Crusaders – was one that was perfected over centuries of trial and error, and was perfected through evolution, not science and synthetics. These bars do everything and more that your rubbery science food does, they use don’t feel the need to shout about it so much. Understated class.

A Veloforte bar is far from the mass produced synthetics you’ll find in many a sports shop. Each bar contains a little of the blood, sweat, and tears (no, not literally) of each member of the team behind it.

Before you’ve even unwrapped the bar and got your teeth into the delicacies within, you can see the love behind every product. The wrapping is performed by hand, bar by bar. On lining up a row of the product and looking at each one, there’s slight differences in the exact wrapping of each one, betraying the fingers behind the packaging. There’s no machinery here, no mass produced rubbish. Once you’ve got into the lovingly folded foil, the irregular sized chunks of fruit and nut further symbolise the labours behind each bar; the ingredients are hand selected and picked, and then hand chopped. Humans can select the fragrantest of fruits and the nuttiest of nuts, whereas a machine cannot identify any defective items. This personal preparation provides attention to detail and control of quality.

The team at Veloforte ensure that these essentials are done properly. The process hasn’t been mechanised and overcomplicated. Three recipes, a basic set of ingredients, and a basic, and painstakingly loving, creation process. This isn’t about a quick churn with complex production mechanisms to increase output and force savings in areas where costs should not be cut.

Given all this, it just felt so right that Veloforte – a bar based on simple, wonderful ingredients – powered me through the Maratona – a Gran Fondo that is a celebration of simplicity; of the breathtaking lime rocks of the Dolomites and the passion of the residents.

I went into the ride feeling off colour, with a bad stomach and depressed appetite. Just the notion of spending the six hours of the ride shovelling energy bars made out of plastecine down my throat turned my stomach. Fortunately, I had my pockets full of Veloforte bars instead. This simple and delicious nutrition was something I did want to eat and something that i relished. Devoid of the reflux and synthetic tastes of most bars on the market, the bars were appealing to my tongue, and more than satisfying to my legs. Although it wasn’t really my day, the bars went a long way to salvaging it – I finished with a satisfying 437th best time of 9,000.

Sure, the Maratona is not a race, and whilst many don’t treat it as such, a great many do – with teams from all round Europe riding in formations, pacing each other, and controlling pace. I felt strong throughout the ride, without a hint of a sense of fading. I relished my nutrtion rather than fearing the idea of having to get it down me, and I held my own in a field full of strong riders born and bred in the mountains. And whatsmore, a ride that could be a horror on a day when feeling 90% became a ride I’ll never forget and always look back on fondly. The amazing environs, inspiring atmosphere and knowledge that I can hold my own, even when up against it, informs this love.

A Veloforte bar seems to encapsulate the ethos behind the Italian culture. Whether it be simple yet stunning recipes, or racing your bike based on emotion and instinct rather than gadgetry and numbers, the Italians keep it simple, and keep it real. And the results are always breathtaking. Watch Nibali descend a mountain. Eat a Pizza in Naples. Ride the Maratona Dles Dolomites. Fuel with Veloforte and join the real food revolution.

